LHP Robbie Ross takes the mound for his third start Tuesday against former Rangers farmhand Blake Beavan. Ross, 1-0 with a 1.74 ERA, hasn’t worked past the fifth inning in any of his two starts, throwing 96 and 98 pitches. “I’d like to go deeper in the game,” Ross said. “Try to attack the zone and get out of innings ... limit my pitch count.”

RHP Colby Lewis, recovered from elbow and hip-replacement surgeries, took the loss Monday in his first start in 21 months. The 34-year-old veteran gave up four runs (three earned) on eight hits and four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings, and the Rangers fell 7-1 to Seattle. Lewis threw 89 pitches. “Overall, I felt good,” Lewis said. “My stuff was sharp. I wanted a different outcome, but good, bad or ugly, this was a stepping stone.”

LHP Joe Saunders (bruised left ankle) felt fine after a bullpen session Monday, and he will throw another on Wednesday. He will be eligible to come off the disabled list April 20.

RHP Daniel McCutchen was designated for assignment by the Rangers to clear a roster spot for the return of RHP Colby Lewis. In his lone appearance this season, McCutchen allowed three runs (two earned) in 2 1/3 innings against the Rays on April 4. He was sent down to Double-A Frisco on April 5, then recalled two days later when LHP Joe Saunders went on the disabled list.

RHP Alexi Ogando retired 12 of the past 14 hitters he faced. Ogando earned his first save of the season Sunday in a victory over Houston in place of RHP Joakim Soria, who was not available because of extended use Friday and Saturday. Soria was back on call Monday, through manager Ron Washington said Ogando would get more chances. “He’s got his fastball ... hitting his spots,” Washington said. “If he can throw that fastball where he wants to, he’s a tough guy.”

LHP Matt Harrison (back surgery rehab) gave up three runs on six hits in 3 1/3 innings during a rehabilitation start for Double-A Frisco on Monday. He struck out two and walked three while throwing 77 pitches, 51 for strikes. Harrison was eligible to come off the disabled list Sunday.

SS Elvis Andrus hit safely for the 12th time in the Rangers’ first 13 games by going 1-for-4 Monday. Andrus’ 11-game hitting streak ended Sunday when he was ejected for the third time in his career for arguing balls and strikes in the third inning. The Rangers shortstop stood in the batter’s box after the called third strike and tossed his bat overhand toward the dugout.“He kind of gave me a warning as soon as I threw the bat,” Andrus said. “I think I said again, after I threw my bat, you know, ‘That pitch was down.'”