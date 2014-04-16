LHP Robbie Ross Jr. earned his first win as a starter, guiding the Rangers to a 5-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Ross (1-0) threw 7 2/3 scoreless innings on a rare 60-degree night at Globe Life Park. He allowed five hits and no walks.

RHP Yu Darvish, Wednesday’s starter against the Seattle Mariners, threw 15 consecutive scoreless innings since coming off the disabled list, allowing eight hits, walking two and striking out 15. He is 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA in seven career starts against the Mariners.

1B Prince Fielder, who entered the game hitting .176 with no home runs and three RBIs, smaked his first of the season Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners. Before the game, Fielder was asked about his home run drought and said it means that one is coming soon. After the game, Fielder said he wasn’t trying to be prophetic. “No, I was just messing around,” Fielder said, “but I guess it worked.”

3B Kevin Kouzmanoff combined with 1B Prince Fielder on back-to-back homers to give LHP Robbie Ross Jr. the first runs of support this season. Kouzmanoff, who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs starting in place of injured 3B Adrian Beltre, had a Rangers season-high eight total bases. He hit safely in each of his first six games with the club. “I‘m just trying to get good pitches to hit and hit it hard,” Kouzmanoff said. “Unfortunately Beltre got hurt, and those are big shoes to fill, but I‘m just out there trying to do the best I can.”