LHP Scott Cousins agreed to a minor league contract. The 29-year-old will report to extended spring training in Arizona where he will be converted to a pitcher. He appeared in 135 games at the major league level from 2010-2013 with Miami and the Los Angeles Angels as an outfielder, batting .179 with 2 home runs and nine RBIs.

RHP Tanner Scheppers is making his fourth start of the season and of his career in the series finale. He took a no-decision in his last start, a 6-5 10-inning loss to Houston. The permitted all five runs in a six-batter stretch in the fourth inning. Scheppers is trying to hang on to his place in the rotation.

RHP Yu Darvish had his season-opening 16-inning scoreless streak halted in the second inning. It was the second longest streak in club history behind Jon Matlack’s 19-inning streak in 1980. Darvish is the first Texas starter to open a season with three consecutive starts of at least 7.0 innings placed and two runs or less since Derek Holland in 2013. He has not pitched with a lead this season, receiving two runs of support overall. Texas is 3-0 games started by Darvish.

LHP Joe Saunders cut a bullpen session short Wednesday because of more pain in his left ankle. He is on the disabled list after getting hit by a line drive in his only start of the season on April 4.

RHP Daniel McCutchen, who was designated for assignment by Texas on Monday, has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A Round Rock.