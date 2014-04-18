LHP Martin Perez will be making his fourth start of the season in Friday’s series opener against the Chicago White Sox. The Rangers have won all three games started by Perez this season and are 15-8 in his starts since the beginning of the 2013 season. He became the first (and remains only) Ranger with two wins this season, and has induced nine double-play ground balls over his last two starts.

RHP Tanner Scheppers took a no-decision in the Rangers’ shortest start of the season on Thursday. He went 2 1/3 innings, giving up six runs on six hits. He endured a 30-pitch first inning despite facing just five batters. Staked to 4-0 lead, he gave up six runs in the third.

1B Prince Fielder remains a threat, as least as far as the Seattle Mariners are concerned. The slugger was intentionally walked twice despite hitting .172 with one home run coming into the game.

3B Kevin Kouzmanoff is not Adrian Beltre, but he is made his presence felt in the injured Beltre’s absence. Kouzmanoff has a hit in all eight games he’s played this season and is hitting .414. “I know he’s not a .400 hitter, but he’s a ballplayer,” manager Ron Washington said. Kouzmanoff is the fifth player in club history to start his Rangers’ tenure with a hitting streak of at least eight games.