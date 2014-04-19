LHP Martin Perez tossed his first career complete-game shutout. Perez struck out eight and gave up just three hits as he baffled the White Sox. “I threw curve, change-up, slider, two-seamer in and two-seamer away,” Perez said. “It was nice. When you have that conviction and you trust your stuff, you can do whatever you want.”

RHP Tanner Scheppers (elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday. LHP Aaron Poreda was brought up from Triple-A Round Rock.

C Robinson Chirinos became the first Ranger with two home runs this season when he hit a first-pitch offering from White Sox starter Felipe Paulino just over the wall in left field. Chirinos had one career home run in 33 games before this season.

CF Leonys Martin was already 3-for-4 with four RBIs when he came up in the bottom of the eighth with a chance to hit for the cycle. Martin tripled in the third, homered in the fourth and singled in the sixth, but he struck out swinging in his chance to hit for the cycle.

1B Prince Fielder continues to be avoided by opponents despite hitting just .164 with one home run entering the Chicago series. Fielder was intentionally walked in the first inning with Elvin Andrus on third and Alex Rios on second. It was Fielder’s MLB-leading seventh intentional walk of the season.

3B Kevin Kouzmanoff has hit safely in his first nine games for Texas. Despite playing in just his ninth game on Friday, Kousmanoff entered leading the Rangers in doubles (5) and extra-base hits (6). He reached base on an infield single in the first inning that drove in Elvin Andrus. Kouzmanoff went 2-for-5, but didn’t add to his extra-base-hit total.

