RHP Colby Lewis earned his first win since June 17, 2012, when he gave up one earned run and struck out 10 in the Rangers’ 9-3 victory over the Houston Astros. Lewis missed most of the second half of 2012 and all of 2013 after multiple surgeries on his hip and elbow. He pitched 5 1/3 innings on Saturday, holding the White Sox to one run on six hits and striking out four.

DH Shin-Soo Choo posted hits in his first three at-bats, including a pair of doubles. The two doubles moved Choo into the Rangers’ team lead for extra-base hits with seven as he passed third baseman Kevin Kouzmanoff. However, Kouzmanoff pulled even with a home run in the bottom of the eighth.

1B Prince Fielder entered the series against the White Sox batting .164 but could be beginning to heat up. Fielder went 2-for-2 on Friday, then hit his second home run of the season to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead in the fourth on Saturday.

3B Kevin Kouzmanoff hit safely in his first 10 games for Texas. Despite playing in just his 10th game -- in place of usual starter Adrian Beltre, who is on the 15-day disabled list -- Kousmanoff entered Saturday’s game leading the Rangers in doubles (5) and extra-base hits (6). Though Sin-Shoo Choo had two doubles to briefly take over the team lead in extra-base hits, Kouzmanoff pulled even with a homer in the bottom of the eighth.