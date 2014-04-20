FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 20, 2014 / 10:47 PM / 3 years ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Colby Lewis earned his first win since June 17, 2012, when he gave up one earned run and struck out 10 in the Rangers’ 9-3 victory over the Houston Astros. Lewis missed most of the second half of 2012 and all of 2013 after multiple surgeries on his hip and elbow. He pitched 5 1/3 innings on Saturday, holding the White Sox to one run on six hits and striking out four.

DH Shin-Soo Choo posted hits in his first three at-bats, including a pair of doubles. The two doubles moved Choo into the Rangers’ team lead for extra-base hits with seven as he passed third baseman Kevin Kouzmanoff. However, Kouzmanoff pulled even with a home run in the bottom of the eighth.

1B Prince Fielder entered the series against the White Sox batting .164 but could be beginning to heat up. Fielder went 2-for-2 on Friday, then hit his second home run of the season to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead in the fourth on Saturday.

3B Kevin Kouzmanoff hit safely in his first 10 games for Texas. Despite playing in just his 10th game -- in place of usual starter Adrian Beltre, who is on the 15-day disabled list -- Kousmanoff entered Saturday’s game leading the Rangers in doubles (5) and extra-base hits (6). Though Sin-Shoo Choo had two doubles to briefly take over the team lead in extra-base hits, Kouzmanoff pulled even with a homer in the bottom of the eighth.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.