OF Michael Choice will be in the lineup Tuesday night against Oakland and start against his former team for the first time since the A’s traded him to Texas in December. Choice came off the bench Monday night in the Rangers’ 4-3 win and had a single then stole second base in the ninth inning. Choice has been getting starts against left-handers, and he’ll face A’s LHP Tommy Milone, his former teammate in Oakland and at Triple-A Sacramento. “There’s always going to be that first memory of where I broke into the big leagues,” Choice said. “It will be interesting to be on the other side.” Choice is batting .200 (5-for-25) with one home run and three RBIs in 14 games as a part-time player. “I feel like I‘m starting to get adjusted to the role better and better each day,” Choice said. “Obviously the natural instinct for anybody is to want to be out there, but I just have to prepare every day to make sure I‘m ready whenever I go in.”

RHP Yu Darvish gave up three runs and eight hits in six innings and received his third straight no-decision Monday night in Texas’ 4-3 victory against Oakland. Darvish, who entered the game 1-6 with a 4.30 ERA in his career against Oakland, struck out six and walked four. He threw 116 pitches, just 67 for strikes.

RHP Nick Martinez will make his second career start and second start of the season Tuesday night against the Oakland A‘s. Martinez was called up from Double-A Frisco to take injured RHP Tanner Sheppers’ spot in the rotation. Martinez took the loss in his major-league debut on April 5, allowing three runs on four hits over six innings in a 5-4 defeat at Tampa Bay. Two of the four hits he allowed were home runs. Martinez was then sent to Frisco, where he went 0-0 in two starts with a 1.86 ERA.

LF Shin-Shoo Choo (sprained left ankle) left the game April 21 after being injured in the top of the seventh inning. X-rays were negative, but Choo will have an MRI exam. He will miss the April 22 game and probably longer.

3B Kevin Kouzmanoff, who was named the A.L. Player of the Week, went 2-for-5 with a double, drove in a run and scored the go-ahead run in a 4-3 victory against the A‘s. Last week, Kouzmanoff batted .345 with two home runs, four doubles and eight RBIs in seven games. In 12 games with the Rangers since being called up from Triple-A Round Rock, Kouzmanoff is batting .370.

LHP Matt Harrison, who underwent surgery in April 2013 to repair a herniated disk in his lower back, said Monday he feels healthy enough to be activated from the disabled list. Harrison, however, will have to wait at least another day before the Rangers decide whether to find a spot for him in the rotation or have him make another rehab start. He’s with the Rangers in Oakland on their road trip so that pitching coach Mike Maddux and bullpen coach Andy Hawkins can see first-hand how he recovers from his start for Double-A Frisco on Saturday.