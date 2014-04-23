LHP Martin Perez (3-0), coming off the first complete game and shutout of his career, make his fifth start of the season Wednesday against the A‘s. Perez allowed just three hits Friday in a 12-0 victory against the White Sox. He struck out eight, matching his career high, walked one and threw only 109 pitches, 70 for strikes. Perez will take a 17.0-inning scoreless streak into the game. He pitched eight shutout innings vs. Houston on April 13 before shutting out the White Sox.

LHP Pedro Figueroa left the game with an injury to his left elbow after throwing just one pitch in the eighth inning. The Rangers said his injury would be evaluated by their medical staff.

RHP Nick Martinez was recalled Tuesday night from Double-A Frisco and made his second career start in the second game of a three-game series against Oakland. He allowed six hits and four runs, but just two were earned. Martinez struck out one and walked five. He had runners on base in all but one inning he pitched.

LF Shin-Soo Choo was out of the lineup Tuesday night and won’t play Wednesday because of a sprained left ankle, but an MRI revealed that he doesn’t have the more serious high ankle sprain. Choo was hurt in the seventh inning Monday night when he tried to beat out an infield hit and hit the bag hard with his left foot.

3B Kevin Kouzmanoff came out of the game Tuesday night against Oakland after the top of the fourth inning with a stiff back. He said the injury wasn’t serious, but he wasn’t sure if he’d be able to play Wednesday afternoon in the finale of the Rangers’ three-game series with Oakland. Kouzmanoff is batting .362 with two home runs and 10 RBIs.

RHP Hector Noesi was designated for assignment Tuesday, making room on the 25-man roster for RHP Nick Martinez, who was called up from Double-A Frisco and started against Oakland. The Rangers acquired Noesi, a reliever, from Seattle on April 12 in a trade for a player to be named later or cash considerations. In three appearances for Texas, he allowed seven runs on seven hits over one inning. He allowed all seven runs Sunday against the White Sox.