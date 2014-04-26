LHP Robbie Ross extended his season scoreless streak against Seattle to 12 1/3 innings before a Robinson Cano double drove in a pair of runs with a fifth-inning double off him Friday night. Ross’ second start against the Mariners wasn’t nearly as dominating as his first one this season, even though he had 4 2/3 scoreless innings to open the game. Ross hit three batters in the first five innings, the last of which came around to score on Cano’s double. In six innings of work, Ross allowed six hits and two runs while striking out five. His strangest statistic: zero walks but three hit batters.

LHP Neal Cotts had a forgettable outing, to say the least, in Friday’s loss at Seattle. He allowed four hits and four runs while hitting one batter in the eighth inning, without recording a single out. The Rangers were leading 3-2 when he entered the game and fell behind 5-3 before Alexi Ogando’s wild pitch allowed another of Cotts’ runners to score from third base. Cotts could not explain his performance, other than to say: “I didn’t pitch very well. That’s my main thought.”

RHP Colby Lewis is scheduled to start Saturday against a Seattle team that touched him up for four runs off eight hits over 5 1/3 innings two starts ago. That was his first start in 21 months, having undergone Tommy John surgery that cost him the entire 2013 season. Lewis is typically pretty good against the Mariners, having gone 4-1 with a 2.17 ERA against them from 2009 through 2012.

3B Adrian Beltre (quad) came off the 15-day disabled list Friday and ended up giving the Rangers a 2-0 lead with his fourth-inning RBI double. Beltre had the Rangers’ only RBI of the night and nearly had the go-ahead base hit in the top of the ninth, but a diving catch from Seattle 1B Justin Smoak turned that into a game-ending double play. Beltre went 1-for-5 in his return.

3B Kevin Kouzmanoff underwent tests on his sore back Friday, when it was determined that he had a herniated L5-S1 disc in his lower back. He became the 13th Texas player to be placed on the disabled list this season when the Rangers put Kouzmanoff on the 15-day DL. He is hitting .286 with three doubles and four RBIs in eight games this season.