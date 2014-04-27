C Robinson Chirinos might be the secret to the Rangers’ success. Texas is now 11-2 when he starts, including Saturday night’s victory over Seattle, to give him the best winning percentage among AL position starters who have at least 10 starts this season.

LHP Neal Cotts bounced back from his rough outing Friday night to strike out the only two batters he faced in Saturday’s win over Seattle. Cotts, who didn’t get an out while allowing four runs in Friday’s eighth inning, struck out Justin Smoak and Dustin Ackley in 2/3 of an inning of work Saturday.

CF Shin-Soo Choo (sprained ankle) was not in the lineup for the fourth game in a row Saturday. The Rangers are hoping to have him back as soon as Monday, when the team will host Oakland.

3B Adrian Beltre almost single-handedly bloated Seattle starter Felix Hernandez’s pitch count Saturday. Beltre walked on 11 pitches in the first inning, then took another seven pitches before grounding out in the fourth inning. Through four innings, Hernandez had already thrown 68 pitches, and he came out after throwing 107 pitches over six innings. Beltre went 0-for-2 with a walk against Hernandez before adding an eighth-inning single against the Seattle bullpen.

LHP Matt Harrison is scheduled to make his long-awaited season debut in Seattle on Sunday. He made just two starts in 2013 before back problems forced him to undergo season-ending surgery. Harrison probably couldn’t have picked a better opponent, as he has a 10-1 record and 1.53 ERA against the Mariners since 2009.

LHP Aaron Poreda made his third appearance since being called up from Triple-A on Saturday night, when he threw two scoreless innings and earned his first win as a Ranger. Poreda has yet to allow a run this season.