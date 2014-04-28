LF Michael Choice led off for the fifth consecutive time Sunday, and he finally made an impact by hitting a two-run double in the fourth. Choice went 1-for-4 in the game with a walk.

RHP Yu Darvish is scheduled to pitch against Oakland for the second consecutive start Monday. His last time out, Darvish gave up three second-inning runs against the A’s and had to settle for a no-decision. Oakland has been a thorn in his side over the years, as evidenced by Darvish’s career 1-6 record and 4.32 ERA in eight career starts against the A‘s. He made five starts against Oakland last season, going 0-4 with a pair of 1-0 losses.

RF Alex Rios closed out a productive road trip by going 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Over the six-game trip, Rios hit .375 (9-for-24) with a double, a triple, an RBI and three runs scored.

RHP Alexi Ogando had a rough outing Sunday, but he came out of the bullpen on a tear by throwing eight consecutive strikes. He struck out Robinson Cano and Corey Hart on six pitches, then missed high on an 0-2 pitch to Justin Smoak, who drilled Ogando’s next pitch to the left-field wall for a two-out double. After an infield single by Seattle’s Dustin Ackley, Ogando gave up a three-run homer to Kyle Seager and ended up suffering the loss - as well as a blown save. His performance, which began with so much promise, resulted in three hits and three runs in an inning of work.

LHP Matt Harrison made an impressive return from back surgery, pitching six innings while allowing just two runs on three hits. It marked his first game in more than a year, although Harrison fell short of earning his first win since September 2012 when the Seattle Mariners came back from a 5-0 deficit to beat the Rangers 6-5.