LF Michael Choice made his sixth straight start in left field and leading off for Texas in place of the injured Shin-Soo Choo. The rookie is hitting .181 with six walks and five RBIs during that span after going 0-for-2 with a leadoff walk against Oakland and RHP Sonny Gray in a 4-0 loss on Monday. “He threw strikes,” Choice said of Gray. “He mixed it up well.” For the season, Choice is hitting .208 as the team’s fourth outfielder.

RHP Yu Darvish’s struggles against good teams, particularly the Oakland A‘s, continued to grow after a loss Monday. The Rangers’ right-hander gave up four runs on six hits and two walks and four strikeouts while working a career-low 3 1/3 innings in a 4-0 loss to Oakland, snapping a string of 56 consecutive starts of at least five innings, dating to 2012. Darvish threw 83 pitches. Darvish fell to 1-7 (4.73 ERA) in nine career starts against Oakland. “They have a really good game plan against me,” said Darvish. “Obviously I was disappointed to throw only three-plus innings, but this is something that happens to any pitcher. What happened, happened. I don’t want to dwell on it.”

2B Donnie Murphy left Monday’s game against Oakland with a bruised left foot. X-rays were negative. He was immediately listed as day-to-day.

LF Shin-Soo Choo (sprained left ankle) was 0-for-1 as a pinch-hitter in a 4-0 loss to Oakland on Monday, his first action in six games. He expected to return Tuesday as the Rangers’ designated hitter, manager Ron Washington said on Monday.

1B Prince Fielder remained in an early-season funk after going 0-for-4 in a 4-0 loss to Oakland on Monday, dropping his average to .200. His inning-ending double play killed a potential run in the first inning. “It’s still all about timing,” Texas manager Ron Washington said. “It’s not something you can just fix. Sometimes, it takes awhile. I don’t lack confidence in Prince Fielder.”

3B Adrian Beltre went 0-for-3 in a 4-0 loss to Oakland on Monday night in the 2,214th career game at third, passing Wade Boggs for third all-time. Beltre failed to reach base safely for the first time since returning from the disabled list four games ago. He is 4-for-16 with two doubles and an RBI in that stretch.