LHP Martin Perez, who had two straight shutouts and a 26 consecutive scoreless innings streak heading into his start Tuesday, returned to earth in a 9-3 loss to Oakland. Facing the Athletics for the second time in a week, Perez faltered, giving up eight runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings, including a pair of run-scoring doubles to Oakland catcher Derek Norris. “My two-seam away just stayed up, and I missed a lot of pitches in the zone and up in the zone and they got hits,” Perez said.

LF Shin-Soo Choo was Texas’ lone bright spot in an otherwise Tuesday full of blight. In his first start in six games, Choo reached base safely in all four at-bats with a single, two walks and a hit-by-pitch to lead off the game for Texas in a 9-3 loss to Oakland on Tuesday. Choo hit safely in seven of his last nine games to raise his batting average to .319.

3B Adrian Beltre played in his 2,217th game at third base Tuesday, fourth most in major league history. Barring anything unforeseen, Beltre will pass Gary Gaetti (2,282) this season before setting his sights on Graig Nettles, who played in 2,412 games at third. Brooks Robinson’s 2,870 games will take at least four more full seasons. Beltre, 1-for-4 with a run scored in the Rangers’ 9-3 loss to Oakland on Tuesday, is 5-for-20 in five games since returning from the DL and is hitting .271 for the season.

3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated disk, 15-day DL) will travel to California for a second opinion from Dr. Robert Watkins. He said surgery has been recommended.

SS Elvis Andrus is in a bad stretch, now 3-for-34 in his last nine games, dropping his average from .304 to .233. He hit into a double play in the first and grounded out weakly to first unassisted with two outs and a runner at third in the third in a 9-3 loss Tuesday against Oakland. Andrus did get credit for an RBI on a groundout to third in the fifth. “He’s not getting to the baseball like he was,” Rangers manager Ron Washington said. “Topping a lot of stuff. Again, he’s been smoking some stuff that’s been caught, too. I hope we don’t go through a month of that again.”