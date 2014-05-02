INF/OF Steve Tolleson was summoned from Triple-A Buffalo, where he was hitting .236 with a .345 on-base percentage in 19 games. Tolleson has a career .225 average in 54 games in the majors with the Orioles and Athletics. His last game in the major was Sept. 25, 2012 against the Blue Jays. “We brought up Tolleson, maybe get a little more offense out of that spot,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “Going into National League parks (the next five games), he can play anywhere. Hopefully he does something.”