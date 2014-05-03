C Robinson Chirinos was scratched from the original lineup Friday against the Angels because of a stomach virus.

RHP Colby Lewis gave up two runs on seven hits and one walk in 5 2/3 innings Friday to earn the victory over the Angels Friday. “I was able to throw the fastball where I needed to,” Lewis said. “I was able to command a lot of pitches, my changeup was really good tonight. Overall, it was a pretty decent game.”

LF Shin-Soo Choo left Friday’s game against the Angels in the seventh inning because of a sore left ankle. Choo had an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning but was replaced in the outfield to start the bottom of the inning. Choo said after the game he expects to be in the lineup on Saturday.

3B Adrian Beltre is hitting .192 (5-for-26) with no homers and one RBI in seven games since returning from the disabled list April 25. Beltre missed 14 games with a strained left quad muscle.

RHP Joakim Soria has retired 14 consecutive hitters and has not given up a hit to the last 23 batters he has faced. In his past seven games, he has thrown seven scoreless innings while striking out nine.

LHP Matt Harrison will make his second start of the season Saturday against the Angels. In his only other start this year, he gave up two runs and three hits in six innings against the Mariners last Sunday, getting a no-decision. He is 3-5 with a 5.10 ERA in 13 career games (eight starts) vs. the Angels.