RHP Tanner Scheppers, on the disabled list with elbow inflammation, played catch from 90 feet for the third straight day on Saturday. He has been sidelined since April 18 and just resumed throwing on Thursday.

RHP Yu Darvish will be on the mound Sunday for his sixth start of the season. He will be pitching on extended rest, after being handed the loss on Monday against Oakland. He has won five straight decisions against the Angels and is 8-2 in 10 meetings with them. He is 4-1 with a 2.10 ERA in five starts at Angels Stadium. That’s the lowest career ERA at the stadium among active pitchers.

OF Shin-Soo Choo was back in the outfield on Saturday despite dealing with a sore left ankle. It was his first game in the outfield since April 21 when he left a game against Oakland after stepping on first awkwardly trying to beat out an infield hit. He went 2-for-3 to raise his average to .337.

RHP Alexi Ogando leads the American League with 17 relief appearances. He gave up one run, two hits, walked one and struck out one Saturday.