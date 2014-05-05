FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 6, 2014 / 4:12 AM / 3 years ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Martin Perez will make his seventh start of the season Monday when he faces the Rockies. After a stellar start to the season that included back-to-back shutouts, Perez (4-1) took his first loss in his last start against Oakland, giving up eight runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. He will be starting against Colorado for the first time in his career.

2B Jurickson Profar (torn shoulder muscle) is expected to begin a throwing program this week. Jurickson, who has been out all season, is still six to eight weeks away from returning.

RHP Yu Darvish gave up three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out nine in 6 1/3 innings to earn the win Sunday against the Angels. Darvish served up home runs to SS Erick Aybar and DH Albert Pujols in the first inning, but yielded only one more run. “Yu was impressive,” Rangers C J.P. Arencibia said. “Through two innings, he had already thrown 51 pitches. He made some adjustments and got into the seventh inning.”

LHP Joe Saunders will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday for Double-A Frisco. Saunders landed on the disabled list in the season’s first week due to a bruised left ankle.

LF Shin-Soo Choo leads the American League with a .482 on-base percentage. He reached base five times Sunday against the Angels, and he has reached base at least four times in a game six times this season, also a league high.

SS Elvis Andrus was dropped from No. 2 in the batting order to No. 9 for Sunday’s game against the Angels. He went 1-for-3 with a walk and a sacrifice fly after beginning the day in a 4-for-46 slump.

