RHP Shawn Tolleson gave up Troy Tulowitzki’s second two-run homer of the game while pitching the seventh inning Monday. He yielded three hits and two runs in the inning. Tolleson has allowed four runs in 3 2/3 innings in his past three outings. Over his past seven games, Tolleson has a 6.10 ERA, raising his season mark from 1.59 to 4.50. He has allowed five homers in 16 innings this season, and he has been scored upon in six of 12 appearances.

LF Shin-Soo Choo reached base three times, going 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. In his past four games, Choo is 9-for-13, and in his past 12 games, he raised his average from .289 to an American League-leading .360 by going 17-for-36 (.472).

3B Adrian Beltre went 2-for-4 to raise his career average in 59 games at Coors Field to .401 (93-for-232). That is the highest figure all-time for a player with at least 200 at-bats at the stadium. Beltre also has 16 homes and 63 RBIs at Coors Field. The next-highest average belongs to Jeffrey Hammonds, who hit .393 (99-for-250) in 69 games, followed by Larry Walker, who batted .381 (814-for-2,136) in 597 games.

RHP Joakim Soria retired each of the past 14 batters he faced, since Jed Lowrie reached on an error April 21 at Oakland. Soria held opponents hitless in the past 23 at-bats since a triple by Astros C Jason Castro on April 12. Right-handed batters are 1-for-17 against Soria this season and hitless in their past 11 at-bats since a single by Boston’s Jonny Gomes on April 8.