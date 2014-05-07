1B Mitch Moreland took the mound in the bottom of the eighth with the Rangers trailing the Rockies by 11 runs. He retired three consecutive batters. Moreland threw 15 pitches, 10 strikes, while getting Jordan Pacheco and Corey Dickerson to fly to right and Charlie Blackmon to hit a comebacker.

LHP Robbie Ross Jr. gave up six runs and 12 hits in 5 1/3 innings. He has allowed six earned runs in back-to-back starts, the first Rangers pitcher to do that this year. The 12 hits were the most allowed by a Texas pitcher this season. The last to allow more was LHP Matt Harrison on April 7, 2012, against Tampa Bay.

LHP Joe Saunders threw 66 pitches in four innings Tuesday during his first rehab start for Double-A Frisco. He allowed four hits, including two homers, three runs (two earned) with one walk and four strikeouts. Saunders suffered a stress fracture in his left ankle when he was struck by a line drive hit by Rays 3B Evan Longoria in his first start of the season, April 5. Saunders signed a minor league deal March 5 with the Rangers, who were looking for starting pitching depth, and after his outing with Frisco, he told reporters he wants to start for the Rangers and isn’t interested in a long-relief role. Before Tuesday’s game, manager Ron Washington said, “That’s not a decision I‘m going to sit here and make. I think that’s a decision we going to have a group discussion on, and Joe Saunders will be included in that group discussion. So I don’t have no comment on what Joe Saunders has to say.”

3B Adrian Beltre began the season by going 67 at-bats without a homer, a drought he broke in the first inning Tuesday. It was Beltre’s 25th career homer at Coors Field. Beltre, who went 1-for-5, has a career average of .397 (94-for-237) at Coors Field, the highest for any player with at least 200 at-bats. Beltre is just ahead of Jeffrey Hammonds, who hit .396 (99-for-250) at Coors Field. Beltre’s homer was his 99th as a Ranger. With his next homer, he will become the fifth player in major league history to hit 100 or more with three different teams, joining Darrell Evans, Reggie Jackson. Alex Rodriguez and Jim Thome.

3B Kevin Kouzmanoff underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a herniated back disk. Kouzmanoff, who landed on the disabled list in late April, is out until at least early July.

RHP Alexi Ogando, who leads the American League with 18 appearances, allowed six hits, one walk and four runs in one-third of an inning Tuesday. In his past five games, Ogando has seen his ERA soar from 4.63 to 8.44 while giving up 15 hits and seven runs in 3 1/3 innings. He has allowed runs in seven of 18 outings, including four of his past five.