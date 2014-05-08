LHP Pedro Figueroa was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Wednesday, clearing a spot on the Rangers’ 40-man roster for RHP Scott Baker. Figueroa had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

OF Daniel Robertson was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. Robertson was acquired in a minor league trade with San Diego on April 23 and had his contract purchased by the Rangers that day. He has batted .182 (2-for-11) in six games with Texas this season in his first major league action.

2B Donnie Murphy left the game at the end of the sixth inning after suffering a neck strain tripping over first base while attempting to beat out a hit. He was replaced by INF Josh Wilson.

3B Adrian Beltre became the fifth player in major league history with at least 100 home runs with three franchises. The others are Darrell Evans, Reggie Jackson, Alex Rodriguez and Jim Thome. Beltre has homered in two consecutive games after not hitting one in his first 18.

RHP Scott Baker was called up from Triple-A Round Rock to join the bullpen. Manager Ron Washington said Baker would be the long man. Baker, 32, was officially signed by Texas to a minor league contract on March 28 and has spent the entire season at Round Rock, going 4-1 with a 3.32 ERA (14 earned runs in 38 innings) in six starts.

LHP Matt Harrison is making his third start of the season Thursday and has yet to get a decision. After missing more than a year due to injury, his first two starts were Texas losses. Harrison, who faces Colorado on Thursday, won his only career outing against the Rockies in 2012.