INF Luis Sardinas was recalled from Double-A Frisco. Sardinas, who turns 21 on May 16, will be in his second stint with the Rangers this season. The switch-hitting infielder was also with the club from April 19-26, going 1-for-3 with a run scored over three games in his first major league action. He is still seeking his first big league start.

INF Rougned Odor has his contract purchased from Double-A Frisco. Odor, 20, made his MLB debut Thursday starting at second base. He has hit safely in each of his last nine games with Frisco at .421 (16-38) with a double, triple, three home runs, 10 RBIs, two walks, and eight runs. Overall, the left-handed batter hit .279 (36-129) with six home runs and 17 RBIs over 32 games as the primary second baseman for Frisco. At 20 years and 94 days of age, Odor is the youngest player to appear in a MLB game this season after opening the campaign as the youngest player in the Texas League.

RHP Justin Germano had his contract purchased from Triple-A Round Rock. Germano had a 3.41 ERA in 37 innings for Round Rock, with all of that work coming as a starter. Texas will be the seventh major league team Germano has played for.

2B Donnie Murphy was placed on the disabled list Thursday with neck strain. He was injured after tripping over first base in Wednesday’s game.

INF Josh Wilson was designated for assignment. The club’s Opening Day second baseman, Wilson hit .224 in 24 games. The Rangers have 10 days to trade, release, or outright Wilson to the minor leagues.

RHP Scott Baker was designated for assignment. Baker had his contract purchased from Round Rock prior to Wednesday’s game and finished the loss in relief (5.1 IP, 2 ER) in his Rangers debut. The Rangers have 10 days to trade, release, or outright Baker to the minor leagues.