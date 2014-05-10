CF Leonys Martin went 2-for-4 and came up with the hit that broke the game open. Martin homered to right in the fifth to put Texas ahead 8-0 in a game Rangers starter Yu Darvish was dominating on the hill.

RHP Yu Darvish posted a season high with 12 strikeouts and came within one out of a no-hitter for the second straight season. He matched his previous season high of nine K’s when he struck out Mike Napoli to start the fifth, then etched a new season high by striking out Jackie Bradley Jr. to end the sixth. Manager Ron Washington said, “I think that’s the best stuff I’ve seen him have since he’s been here really -- even the other opportunities he had to throw a no-hitter. His stuff tonight was real good. Zip on his four-seamer, nice cutter, slider. He did one heck of a job out there tonight against a very good offensive club.”

2B Rougned Odor posted his first major league hit with a one-out single to right in the fourth inning. Odor made his major league debut on Thursday against the Rockies, but he went 0-for-4 in that game. He finished 1-for-4 against Boston on Friday. He also was mired in the most controversial play of the game. Odor backpedaled into the outfield and lunged for David Ortiz’s fly ball, but the ball hit the turf, breaking up Yu Darvish’s perfect game with two out in the seventh.

SS Elvis Andrus posted the first four-hit game by a Ranger this season. Andrus singled in the first, third and fifth innings, then doubled in the sixth. He struck out swinging in the eighth, missing a five-hit game. Andrus came into the game batting .227 and had exactly one hit in each of his last five games.