LHP Martin Perez, who is suffering from elbow inflammation, is awaiting the team’s decision on whether he will land on the disabled list. ”Right now our thought is to wait until Wednesday to see what more information we have, and then we’ll make a decision,“ manager Ron Washington said. ”If it’s just for him to miss a start, then we have to do something else. If it gets to that point where he has to go on the (disabled list), we don’t have to make that decision until Wednesday.

2B Rougned Odor made his fifth career game a memorable one, recording his first career RBI and later his first career home run while finishing 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Both hits came off Astros RHP Brad Peacock, an RBI single in the fourth inning and a solo shot to right in the sixth.

RHP Colby Lewis tied his season high of 5 2/3 innings while allowing seven hits and two walks and striking out a season-high eight batters Monday. His 108 pitches were also a season high. In his six career appearances at Minute Maid Park (four starts), Lewis is 4-0 with a 1.10 ERA.

INF Josh Wilson and RHP Scott Baker, designated for assignment by the Rangers on Thursday, cleared waivers and were outrighted to Triple-A Round Rock. Both accepted the assignment, according to media reports. Baker allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings during his lone appearance for Texas. Wilson hit .224 with no homers and eight RBIs in 24 games for the Rangers this season.

DH Shin-Soo Choo extended his hitting streak in road games to 12 with his single in the third inning. Choo finished 1-for-5 with a run as the designated hitter, making his just eighth start at someplace other than left field this season.

3B Adrian Beltre snapped an 0-for-11 skid with his third home run of the season, a two-run shot off Astros RHP Brad Peacock in the third inning. Beltre went 3-for-23 over the previous six games before finishing 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run Monday night.

