Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch
May 15, 2014 / 4:32 AM / 3 years ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Justin Germano allowed five runs on six hits and two walks with one strikeout over 3.1 innings in his second appearance with the Rangers. Germano was summoned from the bullpen when LHP Matt Harrison departed with back stiffness two outs into the second inning.

LF Shin-Soo Choo extended his current road hitting streak to 13 games with his single in the sixth inning off Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel. Choo is batting .500 (22-for-44) with 11 walks during the hitting streak.

1B Prince Fielder finished 2-for-4 and improved to .290 (110-for-379) in 109 career games against Houston. Fielder is batting .373 (38-for-102) with seven home runs and 23 RBIs in 27 games against Houston since the start of the 2011 season.

LHP Matt Harrison tied a career low for innings pitched in a start after being removed with back stiffness with two outs in the second inning. He also lasted just five outs on May 1, 2011 at Oakland. Harrison has taken the loss in each of his first three appearances at Minute Maid Park, becoming just one of eight pitchers to do so and the first since Charlie Morton (July 7, 2009 - April 25, 2010).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
