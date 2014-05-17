CF Leonys Martin had an apparent stolen base wiped out by review in the bottom of the third. Martin singled to center, then took off for second with 2B Rougned Odor at the plate. Blue Jays C Erik Kratz’s throw was accurate, but Martin was initially called safe. The umpires saw enough on the review to reverse the call. “I thought he got him,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “Otherwise the guy is sitting there on second with no outs and you never know what happens. They’re about to turn over the top of their lineup. That was a big call for us.”

RHP Yu Darvish’s streak of 15 2/3 scoreless innings was broken when Toronto LF Melky Cabrera doubled down the right field line to score Erik Kratz and Anthony Gose. Darvish took the loss against the Blue Jays despite striking out 11 in eight innings of work and giving up just two runs. Darvish was on point for the second straight Friday night at Globe Life Park. A week earlier, he struck out 12 Boston Red Sox as Texas shut out Boston, 8-0.

2B Rougned Odor, batting in the No. 9 spot, started the Rangers’ ninth with an infield single that helped Texas bring the tying run to the plate. But Texas’ Nos. 1, 2 and 3 hitters Shin-Soo Choo, Elvis Andrus and Adrian Beltre failed to move Odor to second as all three flew out.

LF Shin-Soo Choo went hitless for the second straight game. He was 0-for-5 on Wednesday in Houston, snapping a five-game hitting streak. He then went 0-for-4 against Toronto on Friday.