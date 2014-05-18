CF Leonys Martin is just about the only Ranger producing at the plate against the Blue Jays. Martin went 2-for-2 on Saturday as he and No. 9 hitter Luis Sardinas were the only Rangers with multiple hits. Martin went 1-for-2, claiming one of the Rangers’ three hits, in a 2-0 series-opening loss on Friday. Texas doesn’t have an extra-base hit in the first two games of the series against Toronto.

LHP Robbie Ross recovered from a rocky start without too much damage. Ross gave up a solo home run to Toronto RF Jose Bautista in the first inning. It was the third ball the Blue Jays hit hard off Ross, though the Rangers made plays on the first two. Ross pitched out of a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the second, then settled down. Ross worked into the fifth inning. After Bautista’s home run, Ross retired 10 of 17 batters and worked around two hits and four walks.

1B Prince Fielder missed Saturday’s game with a herniated disk in his neck, ending Fielder’s streak of 547 games. Fielder received a nerve-root injection in the neck on Saturday. The Rangers are hoping Fielder can return to the lineup on Tuesday when Texas hosts Seattle.

RHP Alexi Ogando left the game with a bruised right hand. Ogando entered the game with two out in the seventh and walked two batters before Toronto 3B Brett Lawrie’s batted ball glanced off Ogando’s hand for a single.