LHP Martin Perez was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. Perez underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

RHP Colby Lewis went a season-high six innings in taking the loss in a 6-2 defeat to Seattle on Tuesday. Lewis gave up five runs on nine hits and three walks and struck out six in falling to 3-3 with a 5.40 ERA in seven starts in 2014. “In some situations, I thought he made some good pitches,” Texas manager Ron Washington said. “He battled. He kept attacking.”

3B Adrian Beltre is 10-for-24 in his last six games after going 2-for-4 with a home run and RBI in the Rangers’ 6-2 loss to Seattle on Tuesday to raise his average from .233 to .261. “It was just a matter of time before Adrian started swinging the bat and I think he’s getting there now,” Texas manager Ron Washington said.

C Chris Gimenez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to be in an undetermined platoon role with Robinson Chirinos, though Chirinos is expected to see most of the playing time. Gimenez, who made the team out of spring training but was designated for assignment without seeing any action, was hitting .258 in 31 games with the Express with four home runs and 16 RBIs. He was hitting .308 against lefties.

C J.P. Arencibia, acquired in an offseason trade from Toronto, was sent down to Triple-A Round Rock after being unable to shake loose from a season-long slump. Arencibia had eight hits all season in 60 at-bats, a paltry .133 average. “We think what’s best for J.P. is to get some regular at-bats (in the minors),” manager Ron Washington said. “He can’t get them here. We know he has more to offer than he’s been showing. If we can ... get his confidence going, we can get the J.P. we thought we would get.”