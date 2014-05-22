RHP Nick Tepesch earned his first victory in his second start of 2014, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks in the Rangers’ 4-3 win over Seattle on Wednesday. Tepesch’s only real trouble was a three-run Seattle third, keyed by Robinson Cano’s two-run home run, in which he “left some pitches up over the plate.” He threw 112 pitches and left after issuing two one-out walks in the seventh. “I don’t feel any added pressure,” Tepesch said of his opportunity with injuries to left-handed pitchers Matt Harrison and Martin Perez. “I‘m just trying to take every opportunity and try and run with it.”

LF Shin-Soo Choo, hitting third for a fourth straight game, broke out of a mini-slump by going 2-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch and the game-winning home run in the fifth inning of the Rangers’ 4-3 victory over Seattle on Wednesday. Choo -- 10-for-51 in his last 13 games -- entered having failed to reach base in three of the previous five games after reaching safely in 30 of the team’s first 34 games. He also struck out 15 times and walked one in nine games. He’s still hitting .310.

C Chris Gimenez saw his first game action since being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock, going 0-for-3 with a walk in the Rangers’ 4-3 victory over Seattle on Wednesday. Manager Ron Washington also announced earlier in the day that Gimenez will catch Yu Darvish on Thursday and will likely be the ace’s regular backstop, now that J.P. Arencibia has been sent down to Triple A. “He’s caught elite pitchers before,” Washington said. “He’s a conscientious guy.” Said Gimenez: “I just want to be on the same page. Getting up to speed on what he likes to do.”

SS Elvis Andrus hit a two-run home run off of Seattle right-hander Chris Young in the first inning, snapping the longest home run drought by a player at Globe Life Park at 177 games. Andrus, though, is now 3-for-19 in five games since the end of an 11-game hit streak. His average has dropped from .259 to .249. “I just reacted,” said Andrus, of his first home run at the park since 2012. “Everything he threw me was inside. My plan get out early and stay inside the ball and react.”