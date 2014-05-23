CF Leonys Martin was not in Thursday’s starting lineup for the second straight game, but not because of the neck stiffness that bothered him Wednesday. “It’s because it’s a left-hander (starting),” manager Ron Washington said. “Physically, he’s ready to go.” Martin was needed in the bottom of the third, when he replaced OF Daniel Robertson following a collision between the starter and RF Alex Rios on a bloop double by Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler. Martin had two hits and two strikeouts as the replacement.

RHP Yu Darvish said he felt good Thursday, but not that good. “I felt very good but overall I was not at my best,” Darvish said. “I didn’t feel very well but in key situations I was able to get hitters out.” It was his first time working with C Chris Gimenez. “He let me do what I wanted to do,” Darvish said. “He’s been sharper,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “We had some good at-bats, hit the ball hard, but he’s still Yu Darvish. Even without his best stuff, he’s a very effective major league pitcher. He’s one of the best in the league.”

CF Daniel Robertson started in center field Thursday for the third straight game but had to come out during the bottom of the third following a collision with RF Alex Rios on former Texas 2B Ian Kinsler’s pop fly double. “My left cheek hit his knee,” Robertson said. “I hope to be able to play in a few days.” Manager Ron Washington started Robertson, because Detroit started LHP Robbie Ray. Left-handed hitters were 2-for-10 against Ray coming into the game. “I‘m just trying to put my best lineup out there against this left-hander,” Washington said before the game. “(Leonys) Martin is my center fielder. He’ll be ready to go if I need him.” He needed him in the third.

LHP Joe Saunders rejoined the Rangers and may return to the rotation soon. “There’s a plan for him,” manager Ron Washington said Thursday, “but we haven’t discussed it.” He went seven innings in a rehab start for Round Rock on Tuesday night, allowing eight hits and striking out one. Saunders has been sidelined since April 5 with a left ankle stress fracture. “I can’t imagine another rehab start being in my picture,” Saunders said. “I went seven innings (Tuesday), what else can I do? I feel good. I feel really good. I feel like I‘m ready to go.”

1B Prince Fielder’s season is apparently over with the news Thursday that, pending a second opinion, he will undergo surgery Tuesday to fuse two discs in his neck. Fielder had an injection Saturday in hopes that would ease the pain enough to get him through the season. Initial reports were good but Wednesday he felt weakness in his left arm when he swung a bat. “Unfortunately I wasn’t surprised,” GM Jon Daniels said. “Talking to him and seeing him you knew something was bothering him. I‘m told this particular surgery has a very high rate of success. It’s not the same as lumbar, lower back, surgery. We’re looking forward to seeing this guy healthy and doing what he can do.”

C Chris Gimenez collected four hits Thursday in his second straight start for Texas after being recalled from the minors. He became the 39th person to play for the Rangers this season when he started against Seattle on Wednesday. “They really, really still felt that I had a chance to be a part of something here, and I bought into it,” Gimenez said after getting brought up. “I’ve played against Texas for a few years and really, these guys have so much fun over here, and they do things the right way. Everything I’ve been told, it’s been extremely true. From the front office down, this has been unbelievable so far.”