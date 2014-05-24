1B Mitch Moreland will become the regular Texas first baseman in the wake of the injury to 1B Prince Fielder. Moreland had started 20 times as the Rangers’ DH, twice in left field and eight times at first prior to Friday’s game at Detroit. He drove in both Texas runs with a double in the second inning, giving him 17 RBI this season and upping his batting average to .277. Manager Ron Washington told Moreland “just go play. Do what you can do. Be Mitch Moreland. We can’t replace Prince Fielder’s healthiness production. Just let Mitch Moreland be Mitch Moreland. Don’t even mention him in the same breath as Prince Fielder. That would be an injustice.”

DH Michael Choice is likely to see more playing time for Texas with the loss of 1B Prince Fielder to upcoming neck surgery. “Our DH situation is likely to be the same as it has been,” manager Ron Washington said. “Alex Rios, Adrian Beltre and Choice. Choice may see more playing time against right-handed pitching.” Choice bats right-handed.

INF Donnie Murphy was activated off the disabled list Friday to take the spot vacated when 1B Prince Fielder was placed on the disabled list. Murphy had been on a rehab assignment. He was placed on the disabled list May 8 with a neck strain. Murphy hit .211 in 26 games with one home run and seven RBIs.

LHP Joe Saunders will remain with Texas but the date of his return to the rotation has yet to be determined. “We haven’t decided yet,” manager Ron Washington said. Saunders made only one start for Texas before being hit in the left foot and suffering a stress fracture. The Rangers are trying to decide whether to have him make one more rehab start.

1B Prince Fielder was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday and will undergo season-ending neck surgery Tuesday. Fielder will have two discs in his neck fused and recovery time is projected to be 3-4 months. His injury ended his streak of playing in 547 consecutive games. His season ended with a .247 batting average, three home runs and 16 RBIs.