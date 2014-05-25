1B Mitch Moreland was placed third in the Texas batting order Saturday by manager Ron Washington and might remain there against right-handed pitching. “We’ll just see how Mitch handles the No. 3 hole,” Washington said. “I‘m just trying to get something that works daily. I‘m going to try a lot of things.” Moreland had an RBI double but struck out three times in a 1-for-6 day.

CF Leonys Martin can be a leadoff hitter, but doesn’t quite have the experience to do so at this point, manager Ron Washington said Saturday. ”He hasn’t gotten to the point in his career yet where he’s disciplined enough,“ Washington said. ”He’s an aggressive guy. I’ll shoot him up there (to leadoff) now and then. He’s trying too had to be a leadoff hitter.

RHP Nick Martinez showed some poise in winning his first game in the Major Leagues on Saturday. ”He’s pretty confident,“ manager Ron Washington said of his starter. ”And he should be, because he’s got good stuff. He made quality pitches.“ Said Tiger manager Brad Ausmus: ”He had good downward plane on the ball; a guy we hadn’t seen before.

OF Daniel Robertson was not available for use Saturday, not even for pinch running. “Maybe Sunday,” manager Ron Washington said. The left side of Robertson’s face remains swollen and sore from his Thursday collision with RF Alex Rios.

2B Rougned Odor had a four-hit game Saturday that included two triples, and he had five RBIs. “Obviously I like what Odor did,” manager Ron Washington said. “He didn’t miss the pitches and he made plays on defense. I just want him to build on what he did.”

RF Alex Rios tries to steal too early in the count, manager Ron Washington said Saturday. “He’s got to be a little more patient,” the manager said. “You don’t have to do it (steal) right away. You can do it in the middle, you can do it late (in the count).” Detroit pitched out on a one-strike count Friday night and threw Rios out at second trying to steal in the fourth inning.

LHP Joe Saunders is returning to the rotation Wednesday, displacing RHP Scott Baker at Minnesota against the Twins, Texas announced Saturday. Saunders started only once this season for Texas before being placed on the disabled list April 5 because of a left ankle stress fracture. He recently completed a rehab assignment during which he was 0-2 with a 3.80 ERA in four starts.

LF Shin-Soo Choo is back in the leadoff spot. Manager Ron Washington is searching for ways to minimize the loss of 1B Prince Fielder for the season and bumping Choo up from third to leadoff on Saturday is one of them. Choo has been batting third recently but has only 15 RBIs this season. “He’s a lot more uncertain (hitting third),” Washington said.

RHP Scott Baker has been removed from the Texas rotation, his spot taken by LHP Joe Saunders next Wednesday at Minnesota. The Rangers have not announced what will happen to Baker when Saunders is activated, but barring injury to a current staff member it would appear Texas would either release him or designate him for assignment.