1B Mitch Moreland had three RBIs on three hits and also walked once Sunday, continuing his good play since taking over for injured 1B Prince Fielder. Moreland seems a little grim about drawing attention as Fielder’s alter ego. “There are too many good players in here, one through 25,” he said of a 4-1 Texas surge. “This was a big series to right the ship for us, get it going in the right direction.” He is 4-for-11 with a walk in two games as the No. 3 hitter in the batting order. “I‘m just trying to have a good at-bat, make something happen. This was big, after what we’ve been going through, to come in here and do what we did.” “I just want Mitch to be Mitch,” manager Ron Washington said. “If he is Mitch, that’s going to be good enough. If they throw balls in the strike zone, take hacks at ‘em. As long as you (writers) don’t try to make him be Babe Ruth.”

RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) was sent on a rehab assignment May 24.

CF Daniel Robertson won’t be able to play until Wednesday -- the day after he gets fitted for a special plastic mask to protect the broken bones in his left cheek. “It’s going to be similar to those masks they wear in the NBA,” said Robertson, injured in a collision Thursday with RF Alex Rios. “I don’t care how it looks, just as long as I get back on the field.” Robertson said Sunday he’ll wear it on the bases and in the field because the non-displaced bone fractures won’t heal sufficiently for 4-6 weeks. At bat he’ll wear a helmet fitted with a cheek shield on the left side. “I could play now,” he said, “but I’d be risking significant injury.” He couldn’t get fitted for the mask earlier, he said, because of the holiday weekend.

2B Rougned Odor had a landmark Saturday with two singles plus two triples that were worth five RBIs. Odor, 20 and the youngest player in the majors, is the first player younger than 21 to have four hits and five RBIs in a game since Detroit RF Al Kaline (four hits, six RBIs) in 1955 and the first with four hits that included two triples since 2B Rogers Hornsby in 1916, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Odor followed that up Sunday with two hits and a good sacrifice bunt that led to a run.

RF Alex Rios drove in three runs Sunday with a single and a two-run triple, both off Detroit RHP Justin Verlander. “We were taking advantage of hitter’s counts,” Rios said. “That’s what we did all weekend. And that’s what we have to continue to do.” The secret to besting Verlander, Rios said, is “you have to get him early. The sooner you get him, the better shape you are in.”

DH Shin-Soo Choo remained in the starting lineup Sunday after coming out mid-game Saturday due to a flare-up of his chronically sore left ankle. “He said (Saturday) his ankle was bothering him some so I got him out of there,” manager Ron Washington said. “First thing I said to him was, ‘You’re DHing Sunday.'” Choo was just boosted back to the leadoff spot in the batting order. He singled leading off Sunday and walked three other times. “It’s going to bother him all year,” Washington said, “some days more than others.”

RHP Scott Baker, his rotation spot taken by returning LHP Joe Saunders, will work out of the Texas bullpen for the next couple of days. “He’s the long man in the bullpen right now,” manager Ron Washington said. Texas is visiting Baker’s former team, Minnesota. A decision on his future with the club will come Wednesday, when the Rangers activate Saunders from the disabled list to start him against the Twins.