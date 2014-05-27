FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 28, 2014 / 3:32 AM / 3 years ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Nick Tepesch allowed two runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings, the longest outing so far this season. He is 2-0 and has 16 strikeouts in 18 innings pitched.

RF Alex Rios has a hit in nine straight games and in 15 of his last 17 overall. After going 2-for-3 Monday, he has multiple hits in six straight games, the longest such streak since Hank Blalock’s six-game streak in 2008.

C Chris Gimenez went 2-for-4 with two RBIs Monday. He has driven in four runs in four games this season and is off to a 7-for-17 (.412) start at the dish since having his contract purchased from Triple-A Round Rock May 19.

SS Elvis Andrus went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, giving him 14 on the season. Andrus now has seven hits in his last three games and has a hit in seven of his last eight games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
