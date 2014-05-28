RHP Yu Darvish was scratched from his scheduled start May 27 after waking up with stiffness in his neck. He was sent for an MRI, the results of which were deemed “unremarkable.” The team said the results of the test revealed a similar result to one in spring training, an ailment which cost the righty two weeks and delayed the start of his 2014 season.

2B Rougned Odor doubled in a run in the second inning and went 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to five games. He is batting .474 with two doubles, two triples and six RBIs over that span.

RF Alex Rios went 3-for-4 with a single, a double and a triple Tuesday, making it his seventh straight multi-hit game. Rios also extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

RHP Scott Baker pitched six innings and allowed two runs to earn his first quality start since last Sept. 14. It was also his first career start against the Minnesota Twins, the team with which he spent his first seven seasons in the majors.