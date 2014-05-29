RHP Phil Irwin was claimed by the Texas Rangers off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Irwin was then optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

RF Alex Rios went 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. His streak of multi-hit games was snapped at seven games.

LHP Joe Saunders, who came off the disabled list and make the start Wednesday night in Minnesota, tossed five scoreless innings, the longest such stretch of shutout ball since he went seven scoreless last July 12.

3B Adrian Beltre was 1-for-4 and now has a hit in nine of his last 10 games. Over that span, Beltre is hitting .395 with one double, two homers and seven RBIs.

LHP Aaron Poreda was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock to make room for LHP Joe Saunders to come off the disabled list and make the start Wednesday night in Minnesota. Poreda allowed an earned run in five consecutive outings prior to Tuesday. His ERA is 3.38.

SS Elvis Andrus was ejected from the game Wednesday following a 6-3 putout in the top of the sixth inning. As Andrus was jogging back to the Ranger dugout along the third base line, Andrus appeared to say something to home plate umpire Pat Hoberg, who immediately ejected him. It was Andrus’ second ejection of the season.