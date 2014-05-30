LF Michael Choice went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to five games, a career high. The two hits marked his third career multi-hit effort.

CF Leonys Martin went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and scored the game-tying and game-winning runs Thursday. He entered the series with only one extra-base hit this season.

RF Alex Rios went 1-for-5, extending his hitting streak to 12 games.

DH Shin-Soo Choo went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. The three-run double in the second inning was only his second hit of the four-game series.