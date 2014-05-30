FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
May 31, 2014 / 2:17 AM / 3 years ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LF Michael Choice went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to five games, a career high. The two hits marked his third career multi-hit effort.

CF Leonys Martin went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and scored the game-tying and game-winning runs Thursday. He entered the series with only one extra-base hit this season.

RF Alex Rios went 1-for-5, extending his hitting streak to 12 games.

DH Shin-Soo Choo went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. The three-run double in the second inning was only his second hit of the four-game series.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.