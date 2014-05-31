RHP Yu Darvish, who skipped his start Tuesday due to neck stiffness, threw a side session Friday and “felt no discomfort,” he said through his translator. Darvish is scheduled to pitch Sunday in the series finale against the Nationals.

RHP Nick Tepesch is coming off back-to-back victories for the first time in his young career and will look to end another brief streak in his start against the Nationals. This will be his fourth interleague start, and in his prior three, Tepesch is 0-1 with a 5.93 ERA.

OF Alex Rios has the reputation of owning one of the best outfield arms in the game, and Friday, just his presence made the Nationals think twice about running. Both Wilson Ramos and Adam LaRoche hit balls off the right-field wall, and neither player attempted to stretch their hits into doubles for fear of being thrown out.

RHP Joakim Soria was not an option out of the Rangers bullpen on Friday, after having pitched in three straight games for the first time since joining Texas last season. Soria has 10 saves in 11 chances this season, which ranks eighth in the AL.