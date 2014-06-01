RHP Yu Darvish will start the series finale Sunday against Washington. It will be his 10th start of the season after he was scratched from his start on Tuesday because of neck stiffness. Texas has lost the first two games of the series by a combined score of 25-4. “Hopefully he can give us what we need and we can put some runs on the board,” manager Ron Washington said.

RHP Nick Tepesch got the start on Saturday against the Nationals and was tagged with the loss. Tepesch, who began the season at Triple-A Round Rock, entered the game with an ERA of 2.95 in his first two starts this season for Texas. He lasted only two innings Saturday and gave up five runs (four earned) on seven hits and threw 62 pitches before Scott Baker took over in the third.

OF Alex Rios had his 12-game hitting streak come to an end when he was hitless in four at-bats Friday. On Saturday, he was 0-for-2 and his average fell to .317.

LHP Joe Saunders, who has made two starts for the Rangers, will not pitch in the series against Washington. He is from nearby Springfield, Va., and plans to have family in the stands this weekend. He pitched five scoreless innings in his second start for Texas on Wednesday.