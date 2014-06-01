FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
June 1, 2014 / 9:02 PM / 3 years ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Yu Darvish will start the series finale Sunday against Washington. It will be his 10th start of the season after he was scratched from his start on Tuesday because of neck stiffness. Texas has lost the first two games of the series by a combined score of 25-4. “Hopefully he can give us what we need and we can put some runs on the board,” manager Ron Washington said.

RHP Nick Tepesch got the start on Saturday against the Nationals and was tagged with the loss. Tepesch, who began the season at Triple-A Round Rock, entered the game with an ERA of 2.95 in his first two starts this season for Texas. He lasted only two innings Saturday and gave up five runs (four earned) on seven hits and threw 62 pitches before Scott Baker took over in the third.

OF Alex Rios had his 12-game hitting streak come to an end when he was hitless in four at-bats Friday. On Saturday, he was 0-for-2 and his average fell to .317.

LHP Joe Saunders, who has made two starts for the Rangers, will not pitch in the series against Washington. He is from nearby Springfield, Va., and plans to have family in the stands this weekend. He pitched five scoreless innings in his second start for Texas on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.