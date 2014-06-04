RF Alex Rios followed up a road trip in which he hit .391 with an 0-for-3 game in Texas’ 8-3 loss to Baltimore on Tuesday. Rios is 2-for-his-last-17, dropping his average to .316. He did reach base by a walk on Tuesday.

LHP Joe Saunders (0-1, 3.68 ERA) took a no-decision in Texas’ 8-3 loss to Baltimore on Tuesday night after giving up two runs on 10 hits in 52/3 innings. He was trying to improve on a 7-0 record in his 10th career start against the Orioles. Saunders last start in Arlington was as a member of the Baltimore Orioles in a victory over the Rangers in a 2012 AL wild-card game.

DH Shin-Soo Choo, playing with a lingering ankle injury, is hitless in his four of his last seven games after going 0-for-3 with a walk in Texas’ 8-3 loss to Baltimore on Tuesday. Choo is 7-for-38 in his last 11 games to drop from .310 to .284, his lowest point since April 16. (.283).

3B Adrian Beltre went 3-for-4 with a home run in an 8-3 loss to Baltimore on Tuesday and has hits in 12 of his last 15 games with three home runs, eight RBIs, 10 runs scored and six walks to raise average from .250 to .302. Beltre entered 0-for-6 since matching a season high in hits with three on Friday.

LHP Matt Harrison (out for the season, displaced vertebra) had spinal fusion surgery Tuesday. He is out for the season.