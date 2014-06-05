2B Jurickson Profar, (on the disabled list with a torn right shoulder muscle) admitted that it’s unlikely that he’ll play this season. Profar was originally scheduled to miss 10-12 weeks with the injury but is rumored to have re-aggravated it last week.

RHP Yu Darvish will move up a day in the rotation in order to maintain his regular four days of rest between starts. Darvish will start Friday against Cleveland. Darvish currently leads the team in ERA, wins and strikeouts.

2B Luis Sardinas had three hits Wednesday, marking his first 3-hit game in the big leagues. He also had two errors, another first for his big league career.

RF Alex Rios was 2-4 on Wednesday night, improving his batting average to a team-leading .319 on the season, 39 points higher than his career average.

3B Adrian Beltre had 5 RBI’s and two home runs Wednesday night. It was Beltre’s 5th multi home run game as a Ranger and 3rd against the Orioles.

RHP Alexi Ogando was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation. The righty reliever pasted a 6.84 ERA in 25 innings this season.

LHP Aaron Poreda was recalled from Triple-A on Wednesday. Poreda will be in his second stint with the Rangers this season. He went 2-0 with a 3.38 ERA in 15 relief appearances for Texas this season.