OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) was sent on a rehab assignment to Round Rock on June 5.

RHP Tanner Scheppers was activated from the disabled list. He had been on the DL with right elbow inflammation.

RHP Luis Ortiz was selected with the 30th pick in Thursday’s draft. Ortiz is a 6-foot-3, 220-pound high school senior from Sanger (Calif.) High School. He was named the 18-and-under World Cup MVP after serving as the closer for Team USA in 2013. Ortiz was the 28th-ranked prospect by Baseball America and the 14th-ranked RHP by that publication.

RHP Colby Lewis pitched five innings but couldn’t hold the 5-0 lead the Rangers gave him in the first two innings. Lewis gave up an RBI single to Chris Davis in the fifth that tied the game. Robbie Ross, who was a starter through the first two months of this season, relieved Lewis to start the sixth.

3B Adrian Beltre stayed hot against the Orioles. Beltre entered with a .463 average in his previous 10 games against Baltimore with nine home runs and 18 RBIs. He went 2-for-4 on Thursday, though he didn’t have an extra-base hit.

LHP Aaron Poreda was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock when RHP Tanner Scheppers was activated off the disabled list. He was 2-0 with 13.2 innings pitched for the Rangers.

SS Elvis Andrus raked key hits in his first two at-bats. He hit a double to left in the first that led directly to 1B Mitch Moreland’s two-run single that scored Andrus and Shin-Soo Choo. Andrus then singled to left in the second, scoring 2B Rougned Odor from second and putting the Rangers ahead, 5-0. He went 2-for-5 on the night, but reached on an error on Orioles SS J.J. Hardy in the seventh and Odor scored the go-ahead run on the play.