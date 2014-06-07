DH Michael Choice homered for the second straight night, giving him five for the season. Choice, who entered Friday’s game in eighth place on the club in plate appearances, is third on the team in home runs. His solo home run in the bottom of the seventh put Texas ahead, 5-4.

RHP Yu Darvish gave up four runs in seven innings, working mostly around nine Cleveland hits and three walks. He exited having thrown 110 pitches in seven innings and the score tied at 4 in the middle of the seventh. Rangers DH Michael Choice put Darvish in the winner’s seat with a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh.

2B Rougned Odor hit his second career home run, slamming this one into the upper deck in right field at Globe Life Park. “He’s a strong kid and he hit the ball pretty hard tonight,” Rangers manager Ron Washington said. “He went up there and sat on a first-pitch fastball in and got it.” Odor concurred. “I was looking for that pitch,” he said through an interpreter.

SS Elvin Andrus singled with one out in the eighth to extend his hitting streak to all 38 games of his career against Cleveland. Andrus made a stellar play in the field in the top of the eighth, fielding a hard grounder from Indians 3B Mike Aviles with DH Carlos Santana moving on the pitch. Andrus stepped on second to force out Santana, then stopped his throw, recovered from a collision with Santana and threw to first in time to get Aviles and end the inning.