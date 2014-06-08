LHP Robbie Ross followed a solid outing with a rough one. Ross, who was demoted this month from the rotation to the bullpen, pitched two hitless and scoreless innings to earn a win against Baltimore on Thursday. But on Saturday, Cleveland hit him for three runs on three hits in an inning.

RHP Nick Tepesch wasn’t exactly sharp, but he did work around five hits and four walks while giving up just one run in the first five innings. Cleveland got to him in the top of the sixth as RF David Murphy and 1B Carlos Santana each singled and C Yan Gomes brought them around with a three-run homer.

3B Adrian Beltre stayed hot, going 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Beltre has boosted his average from .250 to .310 with hits in 15 of his past 19 games, including five home runs and 15 RBIs.

SS Elvis Andrus singled with one out in the sixth to extend his hitting streak against Cleveland to 39 games. Andrus trails only Vladimir Guerrero for the longest hitting streak against a single team since 1900. Guerrero, while with the Angels, hit in 44 consecutive games against the Rangers in the mid-2000s.