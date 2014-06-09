1B Mitch Moreland will have reconstructive surgery on his left ankle and will be out of action for an estimated three months. Texas, which placed first baseman Prince Fielder on the DL in May, are down to their third option at first. The club did not make an immediate move to replace Moreland on the active roster as it is evaluating options. INF Donnie Murphy replaced Moreland at first on Sunday.

2B Rougned Odor left the game in the bottom of the fifth after sliding awkwardly back to first on a play where he was picked off. Odor never made it back to the back and grabbed his left ribs with his right hand. He was diagnosed with a right shoulder sprain and was set for re-evaluation on Monday.

RF Alex Rios had three hits on Saturday and two more Sunday as he continues a trend of hot hitting. Rios has now gone 10-for-19 in his last five games, raising his average to .332. His triple that drove in Adrian Beltre in the sixth was a rare flash of power for Texas on Sunday, but the Rangers failed to be inspired and left Rios stranded on third.

LHP Joe Saunders lasted 5 1/3 and gave up three runs, two earned on seven hits and four walks. He failed to strike out a batter for the first time in four outings this season.

3B Adrian Beltre went 2-for-4 with a double on Sunday. Beltre has five multiple-hit games in the first six games of the Rangers’ current home stand.

SS Elvin Andrus failed to get a hit against Cleveland for the first time in his career. Andrus went 0-for-4 on Sunday, breaking a streak of 39-consecutive games with a hit against the Indians. It was the second longest streak against a team since 1900. Vladimir Guerrero hit in 44 straight games against the Rangers in the mid-2000s.