1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle) is considering a more minor procedure instead of season-ending ankle reconstruction. He could be back in three or four weeks by opting to remove a bone in the area instead. He is seeking a second opinion.

OF Engel Beltre (fractured right tibia, 60-day DL) will leave for Arizona on Tuesday to “ramp up baseball activities.” He ran bases on Monday with no trouble.

2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle, 60-day DL) will leave for Arizona on Tuesday to begin an advanced conditioning program.

RHP Nick Martinez (1-4, 4.63 ERA) gave up a career-high eight runs over two innings on six hits, including two home runs, and three walks in a 17-7 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Monday. He has permitted at last four earned runs over his last three starts. “I was just nibbling a lot and trying to be too fine with my fastball and putting myself in a hole,” Martinez said. “Those things happen. You just have to nip it in the bud and get back to work.” Martinez, Scott Baker, Tanner Scheppers and Robby Ross Jr. gave up 18 hits on Monday. Said manager Ron Washington: “Nick just couldn’t command his fastball. When he did throw it over the plate, they hit it. They came out and swung the bat. It didn’t matter what we put out there.”

2B Rougned Odor (right shoulder strain, day-to-day) was available to hit on Monday after an MRI found no damage. The team would like to keep him out a day or two.

RF Alex Rios continued a hot streak despite a 17-7 loss to Cleveland on Monday night, the Rangers’ fifth loss in seven games. Rios went 2-for-4 with a triple and is hitting .421 in his last 19 games to raise his average from .297 to an AL-leading .335. He has multiple hits in 13 of his last 19.

LF Shin-Soo Choo’s recent struggles continued after he went 0-for-4 Monday in a 17-7 loss to the Cleveland Indians. He’s hitting .135 over his last 16 games and .170 over his last 30 to drop his average from a season-high .370 to .260. Over his last 27 games, Choo has 28 strikeouts against 13 walks. “He’s just missing his pitches,” manager Ron Washington said. “He was getting some swings on some balls that he found holes. He’s just missing them right now. He’ll get back on track.”

3B Adrian Beltre has multiple-hit games in six of his last seven after going 2-for-4 with an RBI in Texas’ 17-7 loss to Cleveland on Monday night. Hits in 17 of his last 21 games has enabled him to raise his average from .250 to .316. Beltre is hitting .395 with 16 RBIs and six walks during the stretch.

LHP Derek Holland (left knee surgery rehab, 60-day DL) will leave for Arizona on Wednesday to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. His return has been pushed back until after the All-Star break.