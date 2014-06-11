1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle) was officially placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. Moreland will have reconstructive surgery on his left ankle and will be out of action for an estimated three months.

2B Rougned Odor bounced back from a minor shoulder injury that knocked him out of Sunday’s game against Cleveland. Odor sat out the Monday series finale against the Indians, but he came back in the first of a two-game set against Miami to go 2-for-4 with an RBI.

RHP Colby Lewis had another relatively short outing as he left after five innings having thrown 106 pitches. Lewis gave up three runs on seven hits and four walks. Since returning from an extended stay on the DL last season and early this season, Lewis just once. He exited after five for the second straight outing, but avoided taking the loss when the Rangers rallied for four runs in the sixth.

1B Brad Snyder had an uneven first game up from Triple-A Round Rock. Snyder, called up to replace the injured Mitch Moreland, went 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI. But he cut off a throw that appeared en route to get Jeff Mathis out at the plate in the fourth.

3B Adrian Beltre has seven multi-hit games through eight games of the Rangers’ current homestand. Beltre went 2-for-4 and scored a run in the series-opener against Miami on Tuesday.