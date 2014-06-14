1B Mitch Moreland (ankle) got a second opinion from a doctor in North Carolina this week, but his timetable for return is still up in the air. MLB.com reported that Moreland is suffering from Os Trigonum Sydrome, a condition in which a bone causes irritation in the ankle. Moreland can elect to have surgery to remove the bone, sidelining him for three to four weeks, or he could have season-ending reconstructive surgery.

RHP Nick Tepesch matched Seattle ace Felix Hernandez for six innings Friday night, when he carried a two-hit shutout into the seventh. Tepesch walked two of the first three batters he faced in that frame before coming out of the game. He ended up throwing 6 1/3 innings of two-hit shutout ball but did not factor into the decision.

RHP Jason Frasor didn’t earn the win Friday night, but he probably deserved to. He came on with two runners on in the seventh inning and struck out the only two batters he faced -- stranding runners at second and third in a 1-0 win over Seattle.

LHP Joe Saunders is certainly comfortable at Seattle’s Safeco Field, where he is scheduled to make his next start on Friday night. Not only did Saunders start 13 games there as a Seattle Mariner last season, but he owns a career record of 6-0 as an opposing pitcher at Safeco. Saunders is making his fifth start since coming off the DL and his first against the Mariners since Seattle declined his option in November.

2B Elvis Andrus was the key to the Rangers’ 1-0 win over Seattle on Friday night, when he stole two bases in the ninth inning to put him in position to score the game-winning run. His steal of third base caught Seattle starter Felix Hernandez off guard. Eventually, Andrus came in to score on a fielder’s choice groundout by teammate Adrian Beltre.