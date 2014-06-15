C Robinson Chirinos hit his third home run in a span of 11 games Saturday when he took Seattle reliever Danny Farquhar deep for a two-run shot in the sixth inning. Chirinos went 2-for-4 and has now gone 12-for-37 (.324) with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs in his past 11 games.

CF Leonys Martin got his second start in the leadoff spot of the season Saturday and went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two stolen bases. He drove in the winning run with a two-out single on an 0-2 pitch in the top of the ninth inning, breaking a 3-3 tie when Luis Sardinas scored from second base. Manager Ron Washington, who said before the game that the Mariners didn’t have a leadoff hitter, said afterward that he will use Martin in the No. 1 hole again. But asked how he felt about the leadoff position, Washington said, “Still unsure. I don’t have a natural leadoff guy.”

RHP Nick Martinez has had a rough June, to say the least. He lasted just two innings in his most recent start, allowing eight earned runs, six hits and three walks, and he has an 0-2 record and 14.73 ERA in two starts this month. Martinez has been effective as both a starter and reliever this season, but another rough start could put him back in the bullpen. He is scheduled to start Sunday’s game at Seattle, where the rookie will be making his Pacific Northwest debut.

LHP Neal Cotts gave up a run-scoring hit to the first batter he faced Saturday night but recovered to retire the next five batters - the final four by way of strikeout. Cotts picked up the win in the Rangers’ 4-3 victory.

LHP Joe Saunders took a sharp ground ball off the midsection during the fourth inning Saturday but lived to tell the tale. Saunders corralled the ball and threw to first for the final out of the inning but quickly knelt down afterward in obvious pain. He was escorted off the mound by team trainers and returned for the next inning. A member of the 2013 Seattle Mariners, Saunders allowed two earned runs and eight hits in six innings of Saturday’s 4-3 win but did not factor into the decision.

3B Adrian Beltre drove in both Texas runs during the first 15 innings of the series. He had an RBI on a groundout in the top of Friday’s ninth inning, providing the game-winning run in a 1-0 victory, then Beltre doubled in Shin-Soo Choo from first base in the sixth inning Saturday to tie the score 1-1. Beltre went 1 for 4 in Saturday’s 4-3 win.