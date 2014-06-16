CF Leonys Martin was back in the leadoff spot Sunday, one day after going 2-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases. Martin led off the game with a popout on the first pitch he saw but recovered to go 1-for-4.

LHP Robbie Ross Jr. got lit up for three runs off four hits during a disastrous eighth inning in Sunday’s 5-1 loss to Seattle. Ross came on in relief of starter Nick Martinez in the seventh and got out of that inning with no damage before Seattle’s first four hitters of the eighth got hits off him.

RHP Ben Rowen made his major league debut on Sunday, closing out the eighth inning by retiring all three batters he faced. The submarine-style pitcher was called up last week.

RHP Colby Lewis has not made it out of the sixth inning in any of his past four starts. A big reason has been walks, as Lewis issued 13 in a span of four games, with 14 strikeouts in that span. On Monday, Lewis is scheduled to make his first start of the season against Oakland. The A’s hit just .196 against him in 2012, then Lewis missed the 2013 season following elbow surgery.

1B Brad Snyder came out of his slump with a pair of hits Sunday, including a solo home run in the second inning. Snyder’s two-out shot gave Texas a 1-0 lead, which held up through the top of the fifth. Snyder had been hitless in 10 at-bats since being recalled from Round Rock before the home run, his first as a major league player.