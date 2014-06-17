1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) will get a third medical opinion Tuesday from an orthopedic surgeon at the University of Iowa who specializes in ankle injuries. Moreland likely will undergo reconstructive surgery, which would end his season.

LF Michael Choice hit a two-run homer Monday night in a 14-8 victory against the Oakland A‘s, the team that traded him to Texas after last season. Choice’s blast, in the fifth inning off RHP Ryan Cook, was his seventh of the season. He snapped an 0-for-11 skid with the homer.

C Robinson Chirinos went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and three RBIs in Texas’ 14-8 victory Monday night against Oakland. Chirinos, who scored two runs, raised his average to .248.

RHP Colby Lewis (5-4) allowed five runs on 10 hits over 5 1/3 innings but got his first win since May 25 as the Rangers beat the A’s 14-8 Monday night. The A’s snapped Lewis’ 11-game streak of allowing three or fewer runs as a starter at the Coliseum.

1B Donnie Murphy went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs in Texas’ 14-8 victory Monday night against the A‘s. Murphy, who snapped his 0-for-14 streak, hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning off LHP Drew Pomeranz and a solo shot in the ninth LHP Fernando Abad. It was his fourth career multi-homer game, and it came against one of his former teams. Murphy has four home runs, and three came against Oakland. “I feel like I buckled down more because it’s an old team,” Murphy said. “I kind of take it personal when I play an old team. I want to take it to them. It’s always fun when you do that.”